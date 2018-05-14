Awaiting govt says EC (3)

Brussels, May 14 - The European Commission is closely following the government formation bid of two Italian populist parties, the 5-Star Movement (M5S) and the League, and will comment on it if and when it is announced, EC spokesperson Margaritis Schinas said Monday. "We are closely following the evolution of the political situation in Italy. And we are in waiting mode and when we have an announcement we will make a comment," he said. The M5S and the League, who say they have reached agreement on a government contract, will meet President Sergio Mattarella and are expected to propose to him the name of a possible premier candidate later on Monday.