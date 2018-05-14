Sapelli not premier name to be put to Mattarella - M5S (3)

Rome, May 14 - Economist Giulio Sapelli is not the name that will be put to President Sergio Mattarella as possible head of a government formed by the 5-Star Movement (M5S) and the League later Monday, an M5S spokesman told ANSA. League sources also said that they could not confirm Sapelli as the premier candidate. Sapelli told ANSA earlier that he has been contacted about the possibility of being the premier of a League/5-Star Movement (M5S) government. "It's all true. I have been contracted by both political parties and I have said I am totally willing," Sapelli said. "They explained to me that that they are also assessing another figure, (fellow academic Giuseppe) Conte, and they have not said yet who they have chosen". The anti-establishment M5S and the anti-migrant Euroskeptic League are meeting Mattarella separately later Monday in a fresh round of government consultation talks after reportedly reaching agreement on a government contract.