Universiade: Athlete village better at Mostra than port-FISU

Naples, May 11 - FISU Summer Universiade Director Marc Vandenplas told ANSA it would be better to have the athletes' village for the 2019 Universiade World University Games housed at Naples' Mostra d'Oltremare convention centre rather than on ships anchored at the port of Naples. "We recently received the project for the village at the Mostra and we're evaluating it," Vandenplas said. "Certainly, compared to the old idea to have the village at the port, which was very charming but had numerous security issues as well as the issue of an insufficient number of rooms and having to share the port with tourists, the Mostra option seems like a good solution to us for the athletes and the city. The city would have something that would remain, compared to the other solution that would have been an expense without any return. However, we're still waiting on the final plans and we know that there could be problems with implementation. That's why we're not asking for quick solutions but rather well- thought-out projects that are clear regarding all of their problems. The Mostra is a good plan for us, but we're waiting to see it finished to give our final evaluation," he said. Vandenplas also gave a green light to the city itself. "Naples is a city with a great university and sporting tradition, as well as one of great hospitality, and it has everything that's needed to host a special edition of the Universiade. When its bid arrived, we were happy," he said. Vandenplas will return to Naples again at the end of May for a meeting on Universiade planning progress with FISU Secretary General Eric Saintrond.