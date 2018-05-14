Rome

Soccer: Mancini poised to take over Italy

Former Inter, Man City boss says 'happy to be Italy, we'll see'

Rome, May 14 - Roberto Mancini arrived in Italy Monday saying he was happy to be back and he would see Tuesday if he gets the Azzurri job left vacant after Italy failed to reach the World Cup. "I'm happy to be in Italy: tomorrow we'll see what happens," said the former Inter Milan and Man City boss about a meeting at the Italian Soccer Federation (FIGC) Tuesday. Italy has been under former Under-21 coach Luigi Di Biagio since Gian Piero Ventura quit following Italy's shock defeat to Sweden in a World Cup qualifying play-off. Former Italy and Lazio striker Mancini was all smiles Monday but made no other comment on possibly taking over at the Italy helm. He rescinded his contract with Zenit San Petersburg Sunday by mutual consent after a largely unsuccessful season.

