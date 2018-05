Former Aosta Governor accused of criminal association (2)

Aosta, May 14 - Former Aosta Valley Governor Augusto Rollandin is among seven people being probed in an investigation into alleged corruption involving companies the regional administration has stakes in, sources said on Monday. Rollandin is accused of criminal association in the investigation that Carabinieri police have completed, along with former manager Gabriele Accornero and businessman Gerardo Cuomo, the sources said. The case regards alleged bid rigging and misappropriation.