Sapelli says contacted about premiership (2)

14/05/2018
(see related stories on government-formation effort) Rome, May 14 - Economist Giulio Sapelli told ANSA Monday that he has been contacted about the possibility of being the premier of a League/5-Star Movement (M5S) government. "It's all true. I have been contracted by both political parties and I have said I am totally willing," Sapelli said. "They explained to me that that they are also assessing another figure, (fellow academic Giuseppe) Conte, and they have not said yet who they have chosen".
