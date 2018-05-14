Ceiling caves in at Rome high school (2)

Rome
14/05/2018
Rome, May 14 - The ceiling of a classroom at Rome's Istituto Tecnico Industriale Montani di Fermo high school caved in early on Monday. The incident took place at around 7:10, before students arrived in the classroom where around 30 young people usually have lessons, and no one was hurt. The students' lessons have been moved to other rooms on a lower floor.
