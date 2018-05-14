Former Sicindustria president Montante arrested (2)

Caltanissetta, May 14 - Caltanissetta police on Monday arrested Antonio 'Antonello' Montante, the former head of industrial employers' confederation Confindustria's Sicilian branch Sicindustria, sources said. Montante, the current head of the Caltanissetta chamber of commerce and of Confindustria's Retimpresa Servizi department, was among six people arrested in a corruption probe. They are suspected of crimes including association to commit crimes against the public administration, illegal access to information technology systems and various corruption offences. Two police officers and a retired officer were put under house arrest over the probe, entitled 'Double Face'.