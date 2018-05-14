Rome

Soccer: I'm staying unless Juve send me packing - Allegri

Rome, May 14 - Juventus coach Massimiliano Allegri dismissed speculation that he could leave the club in the closed season after leading them to a seventh consecutive Serie A title on Sunday, their fourth under him. "I intend to stay at Juventus next season too unless they send me packing," Allegri said after a 0-0 draw at AS Roma sealed the scudetto with a match to spare.

