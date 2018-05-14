Five arrested over gang rape of British tourist (2)

Torre Annunziata, May 14 - Italian police on Monday acted to execute warrants for the arrest of five people over the gang rape of a British tourist on the Sorrento Peninsula in October 2016, sources said. Prosecutors have included the aggravating factor of the use of a date-rape drug in the charges. The attack took place on the last night of the woman's stay in a well-known Sorrento Peninsula hotel. Two barman allegedly gave the 50-year-old woman and her daughter a drink laced with a date-rape drug. The barman then allegedly sexually abused the woman near a swimming pool. She was then allegedly taken to a staff bedroom where "an number of men, at least 10, were waiting and took turns" to rape her. The attack was filmed and photographed by members of the gang with mobile telephones.