Berlusconi can run again, no 'negative reports' (2)

Milan, May 14 - A Milan court last week ruled that ex-premier and Forza Italia leader Silvio Berlusconi is eligible to run for office again after Carabinieri and State police filed statements saying that he met good conduct requirements as there were not "negative" reports against him, the ruling said. The court ruled that the ban from standing for office, which was related to 2013 conviction for tax-fraud in his media empire, was over. Berlusconi served the prison sentence related to the conviction by doing public service at a centre for Alzheimer's patients. The judges ruled that current cases in which Berlusconi is a defendant were not an obstacle to his "rehabilitation" regarding the tax-fraud conviction.