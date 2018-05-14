Soccer: Juventus win seventh consecutive Serie A title

Rome, May 14 - Juventus clinched an unprecedented seventh consecutive Serie A title on Sunday with a goalless draw at AS Roma. With one game to go, the tie gave the Turin giants an unassailable four-point lead over second-placed Napoli, who won 2-0 at Sampdoria, to make sure of their 34th scudetto. Third-placed Roma, who are sure of returning to the Champions League after reaching the semi-finals this season, had midfielder Radja Nainggolan sent off in the middle of the second half for a second yellow card. Fourth-placed Lazio missed the chance to seal the last Champions League slot when they were held 2-2 at relegation-threatened Crotone. That gives fifth-placed Inter, who lost 2-1 to Sassuolo, the chance to nab the place in Europe's premier club competition by beating the Rome side away from home next weekend. Sixth-placed AC Milan made sure of qualification for next season's Europa League with a 1-1 draw with seventh-placed Atalanta.