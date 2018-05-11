1 dead, 4 hurt in 2 shootings in Calabria (4)

Vibo Valentia
11/05/2018
Vibo Valentia, May 11 - One person died and four were hurt in two shootings near Vibo Valentia in Calabria on Friday. The shootings at Limbadi and Nicotera were probably the work of the same person, a 30-year-old, police said. The victim was named as Michele Valarioti, 63, shot to death near his home at Nicotera. In the same town, a woman was wounded in a street. Previously, at Limbadi, three people, one of them a relative of the murder victim, were injured in a bar, police said. At Limbadi, according to an initial reconstruction, the shooter arrived in his car, got out holding a hunting rifle and shot at the entrance to a bar first, and then inside, wounding three people. He then drove to Nicotera where he shot Valarioti and a woman who lives 100 yards from the victim, police said.
