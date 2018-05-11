Turin Book Fair kicks off 31st edition

Turin, May 11 - The 31st edition of the Turin International Book Fair successfully kicked off on Thursday to long lines and large crowds at the Lingotto convention centre. The event, which runs through Monday, was inaugurated at a ribbon-cutting ceremony by Turin Book Fair steering committee chief Massimo Bray and director Nicola Lagioia, together with Turin Mayor Chiara Appendino, Italian Culture Minister Dario Franceschini, Italian Lower House Speaker Roberto Fico, Italian Senate Speaker Maria Elisabetta Alberti Casellati, and president of Italian broadcaster RAI Monica Maggioni. This year's edition saw the debut of a new independent publishers association, ADEI. Bray said the fair's future and history "are and will remain in Turin", and said the Milan book fair organised by the Italian Publishers' Association AIE that took place this year for the second time "was a mistake". "(We must) foresee and identify changes and reflect on the past. Turin must be the common home of this reflection," Bray said. Lagioia said 40 countries are participating in this year's edition, and said the fair makes Turin "one of the capitals of world culture" for the five days that it takes place. "The long lines and the big writers excite me," Lagioia said. "The Turin Book Fair isn't just the home of Italian publishing, but it's also a great laboratory," he said, just prior to the inaugural 'lectio magistralis' on Europe by Spanish writer Javier Cercas. Cercas said a "truly united Europe represents the only possibility to stem the blind and all-encompassing power of the economy". "The great challenge is that of reconciling cultural diversity, which is a great asset, with political unity," he said. Mayor Appendino said this edition looks to be "the best ever". "There's no Turin without the International Book Fair, and no International Book Fair without Turin," she said. However, the conflict over whether there will be two Italian book fairs, one in Turin and Milan, remains. Bray said the decision was made to tackle "the supplier problem" after the fair, together with Appendino and Piedmont Governor Sergio Chiamparino.