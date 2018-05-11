2 dead, 3 hurt in 2 shootings by same man in Calabria

Vibo Valentia

Vibo Valentia, May 11 - Two people died and three were hurt in two shootings near Vibo Valentia in Calabria on Friday. The shootings at Limbadi and Nicotera were the work of the same person, a 30-year-old, police said. The first victim was named as Michele Valarioti, 63, shot to death near his home at Nicotera. The second victim was a woman, Giuseppina Mollese, 69, who died of an abdominal injury on an operating table. At Limbadi, according to an initial reconstruction, the shooter arrived in his car, got out holding a hunting rifle and shot at the entrance to a bar first, and then inside, wounding three people. They were named as Pantaleone D'Agostino, Pantaleone Timpano and Francesco di Mundo, one of whom has a serious facial injury. He then drove to Nicotera where he shot Valarioti outside his hose and Mollese in the street, who lived 100 yards from the first victim, police said. Previously, at Limbadi, three people, one of them a relative of the murder victim, were injured in a bar, police said. The shooter's car, a Fiat Panda, was found in the countryside outside Limbadi. He is believed to have fled across the fields, police said, launching a manhunt.

