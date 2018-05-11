'Important' archaeological finds recovered in Lazio

Rome, May 11 - "Very important" archaeological finds dating to the fourth century BC and second century AD were recovered in a double operation by Carabinieri art cops in Lazio Friday. In the first op two Roman businessman were nabbed after spending huge sums of money on the finds, including two kraters and two heads, one of a bull and one of a horse, probably from a much larger sculptural group, police said. The second op traced sales on the Internet of artefacts from the ancient site at Ardea south of Rome, police said. The total value of the objects recovered was some 900,000 euros.