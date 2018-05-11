Rome

'Important' archaeological finds recovered in Lazio

Double Carabinieri operation

'Important' archaeological finds recovered in Lazio

Rome, May 11 - "Very important" archaeological finds dating to the fourth century BC and second century AD were recovered in a double operation by Carabinieri art cops in Lazio Friday. In the first op two Roman businessman were nabbed after spending huge sums of money on the finds, including two kraters and two heads, one of a bull and one of a horse, probably from a much larger sculptural group, police said. The second op traced sales on the Internet of artefacts from the ancient site at Ardea south of Rome, police said. The total value of the objects recovered was some 900,000 euros.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Riceve doppio stipendio per 17 anni, sequestrati beni

Riceve doppio stipendio per 17 anni, sequestrati beni

Il punto vendita Unieuro chiude il 15 giugno

Il punto vendita Unieuro chiude il 15 giugno

di Salvatore De Maria

Cosche nell'edilizia, arresti e sequestro di 11 mln

Cosche nell'edilizia, arresti e sequestro di 11 mln

Domani stop di 24 ore, fermi anche i traghetti

Domani stop di 24 ore, fermi anche i traghetti

Beccato corriere con 56 Kg di droga

Beccato corriere con 56 Kg di droga

di Antonio Sangiorgi

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33