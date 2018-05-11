Nuoro

British woman, 25, 'raped' on holiday in Sardinia (2)

Police looking for suspect

Nuoro, May 11 - A 25-year-old British woman who was on holiday in Sardinia was raped a few days ago at Cardedu in the Ogliastra area after an evening spent in a bar. Police said they were looking for a suspect, a 25-year-old man from Cardedu. The rape allegedly took place in a car, according to the woman's account. Police said they were keeping to themselves details on how the victim met with her attacker. The woman, after reporting he rape, immediately left for her home in England suffering from shock, the L'Unione Sarda newspaper reported. She reportedly received psYchological support from the Carabinieri and from the British consulate in Italy.

