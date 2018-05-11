Giro: Bennett wins 7th stage, Yates stays pink (4)

Praia a Mare, May 11 - Ireland's Sam Bennett won the seventh stage of the Giro d'Italia in a mass spring finish Friday while Briton Simon Yates kept the leader's pink jersey he won on Etna Thursday. The stage was a 159-km run from Pizzo Calabro near Vibo Valentia to Praia a Mare near Cosenza. Yates is one of the favourites for final victory, along with reigning champ Tom Dumoulin of the Netherlands and Briton Chris Froome. How they finished Friday: 1. Sam Bennett (Irl) in 3h45'27" (+10" bonus) (av.speed 42.315 km/h) 2. Elia Viviani (Ita) s.t. (+06" bonus) 3. Niccolò Bonifazio (Ita) s.t. (+04" bonus) 4. Sacha Modolo (Ita) s.t. 5. Danny Van Poppel (Bel) s.t. 6. Jakub Mareczko (Ita) s.t. 7. Clément Venturini (Fra) s.t. 8. Mads Pedersen (Den) s.t. 9. Juergen Roelandts (Bel) s.t. 24. Simon Yates (Gbr) s.t. 25. Chris Froome (Gbr) s.t. 31. Tom Dumoulin (Ola) s.t. 34. Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) s.t. 37. Esteban Chaves (Col) s.t. 43. Fabio Aru (Ita) s.t. General classification: 1. Simon Yates (Gbr) in 26h31'30" (1,088.7 km, av.speed 41.042 km/h) 2. Tom Dumoulin (Neth) at 00'16" 3. Esteban Chaves (Col) at 00'26" 4. Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) at 00'43" 5. Thibaut Pinot (Fra) at 00'45" 6. Rohan Dennis (Aus) at 00'53" 7. Pello Bilbao (Spa) at 01'03" 8. Chris Froome (Gbr) at 01'10" 9. George Bennett (Aus) at 01'11" 10. Fabio Aru (Ita) at 01'12" 11. Richard Caparaz (Ecu) at 01'23" 12. Ben O'Connor (Aus) at 01'39" 13. Michael Woods (Can) s.t. 14. Sam Oomen (Neth) at 01'42" 22. Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) at 02'12"