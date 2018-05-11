Giro: Bennett wins 7th stage, Yates stays pink (4)

Praia a Mare
11/05/2018
Praia a Mare, May 11 - Ireland's Sam Bennett won the seventh stage of the Giro d'Italia in a mass spring finish Friday while Briton Simon Yates kept the leader's pink jersey he won on Etna Thursday. The stage was a 159-km run from Pizzo Calabro near Vibo Valentia to Praia a Mare near Cosenza. Yates is one of the favourites for final victory, along with reigning champ Tom Dumoulin of the Netherlands and Briton Chris Froome. How they finished Friday: 1. Sam Bennett (Irl) in 3h45'27" (+10" bonus) (av.speed 42.315 km/h) 2. Elia Viviani (Ita) s.t. (+06" bonus) 3. Niccolò Bonifazio (Ita) s.t. (+04" bonus) 4. Sacha Modolo (Ita) s.t. 5. Danny Van Poppel (Bel) s.t. 6. Jakub Mareczko (Ita) s.t. 7. Clément Venturini (Fra) s.t. 8. Mads Pedersen (Den) s.t. 9. Juergen Roelandts (Bel) s.t. 24. Simon Yates (Gbr) s.t. 25. Chris Froome (Gbr) s.t. 31. Tom Dumoulin (Ola) s.t. 34. Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) s.t. 37. Esteban Chaves (Col) s.t. 43. Fabio Aru (Ita) s.t. General classification: 1. Simon Yates (Gbr) in 26h31'30" (1,088.7 km, av.speed 41.042 km/h) 2. Tom Dumoulin (Neth) at 00'16" 3. Esteban Chaves (Col) at 00'26" 4. Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) at 00'43" 5. Thibaut Pinot (Fra) at 00'45" 6. Rohan Dennis (Aus) at 00'53" 7. Pello Bilbao (Spa) at 01'03" 8. Chris Froome (Gbr) at 01'10" 9. George Bennett (Aus) at 01'11" 10. Fabio Aru (Ita) at 01'12" 11. Richard Caparaz (Ecu) at 01'23" 12. Ben O'Connor (Aus) at 01'39" 13. Michael Woods (Can) s.t. 14. Sam Oomen (Neth) at 01'42" 22. Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) at 02'12"
Le altre notizie
Spotify, quando la musica è "rivoluzione"
di Fausto Cicciò
Si evade un quarto dell’incasso
di Vinicio Leonetti
Quello scoop sulla "Ragazza sbagliata"
di Francesco Musolino
i più letti di oggi
Il punto vendita Unieuro chiude il 15 giugno
di Salvatore De Maria
Beccato corriere con 56 Kg di droga
di Antonio Sangiorgi
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online