Italians don't want to 'derail' from EU says Gentiloni

Florence, May 11 - Premier Paolo Gentiloni told State State of the Union conference in Florence Friday "I am convinced that the overwhelming majority of Italians does not want to derail from what is one of the founding pillars of our country and that is the European commitment which has allowed 60 years of peace and prosperity". He said "I trust that this course will continue in the navigation of the imminent next government because this is and will be Italy. Those who may want to take it elsewhere should reckon not with a political row but with our history and identity." Gentiloni told the conference that "sovereignist responses are not only wrong but delusional even though we know that the contagion of these illusions has gone forward". He said it was not just a question of phenomena like the Visegrad Group "but we must speak of the result of the Italian general election too", where two populist and Euroskeptic parties, the 5-Star Movement and the League, won out. Europe is living a "moment of uncertainty" and "we are struggling to translate ambitions in concrete steps forward", Gentiloni said. "After the season of the darkest crisis, there was the season of hope, but now is the moment of uncertainty," he said.