Army man caused blast that killed him, hurt wife

Milan
11/05/2018
Milan, May 11 - An army sergeant major and his wife caused an explosion in an apartment building near Milan that killed him and hurt three other adults including the wife as well as four children including the couple's two kids on March 31, sources said Friday. Alessandro Saverio Sidella, 45, and his wife Maria Cristina Segreto, who is out of danger, have been charged in the case. The apartment building at Rescaldina was ripped apart.
Le altre notizie
Spotify, quando la musica è "rivoluzione"
di Fausto Cicciò
Si evade un quarto dell’incasso
di Vinicio Leonetti
Quello scoop sulla "Ragazza sbagliata"
di Francesco Musolino
i più letti di oggi
Il punto vendita Unieuro chiude il 15 giugno
di Salvatore De Maria
Beccato corriere con 56 Kg di droga
di Antonio Sangiorgi
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online