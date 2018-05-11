Rome

National structural reforms remain priority - Draghi (2)

ECB president addresses State of the Union in Florence

National structural reforms remain priority - Draghi (2)

Rome, May 11 - European Central Bank President Mario Draghi told the State of the Union conference in Florence Friday that "structural reforms at the national level remain a priority". The eurozone needs greater budget capacity to have risk-sharing mechanisms boosting its economic stability, Draghi told the conference, ahead of a June EU summit where leaders will discuss reforms to the European institutional architecture. He added that "completing banking union and that of markets is a necessary condition for increasing the sharing of risks in the eurozone". But he also stressed that public support for a bank liquidation fund in eurozone banking union is "still lacking". He highlighted that similar funds in the US, Japan and Britain have behind them "the sharing of risks at a public level, necessary for the system to be able to contain market panic when a crisis hits". The US federal budget, "via budget transfers between states, absorbs some 10% of shocks according to estimates," Draghi commented, saying that the situation was not too different from the eurozone "in so far as individual states can freely use fiscal policy" to combat national recessional phases. Draghi also said that the EU should create anti-crisis stabilisation tools and that the trust of peoples should be rewarded with prosperity.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Riceve doppio stipendio per 17 anni, sequestrati beni

Riceve doppio stipendio per 17 anni, sequestrati beni

Il punto vendita Unieuro chiude il 15 giugno

Il punto vendita Unieuro chiude il 15 giugno

di Salvatore De Maria

Cosche nell'edilizia, arresti e sequestro di 11 mln

Cosche nell'edilizia, arresti e sequestro di 11 mln

Domani stop di 24 ore, fermi anche i traghetti

Domani stop di 24 ore, fermi anche i traghetti

Beccato corriere con 56 Kg di droga

Beccato corriere con 56 Kg di droga

di Antonio Sangiorgi

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33