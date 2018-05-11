DNA found on explosive envelopes sent to prosecutors (3)

Milan
11/05/2018
Milan, May 11 - DNA has been found on explosive envelopes sent a year ago to Turin prosecutors Antonio Rinaudo and Roberto Sparagna and investigators will hopefully soon be able to trace it back to those who sent them, sources said Friday. Rinaudo and Sparagna are working on sensitive probes including the violent fringes of the anti-highspeed-rail No TAV movement and anarchist circles in and around Turin, sources said. The DNA will shortly be analysed by RIS forensic teams in Parma, the sources said. Investigators said they trusted in a positive result, by comparing the traces with the national police DNA data bank.
