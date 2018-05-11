Govt shd listen to needs of real people - CEI (3)

(ANSA) - Rome, May 11 - Italy's "new government should have as starting point the intention to lend an ear to the concrete conditions and real expectations of people," the secretary-general of the Italian Bishops' Conference (CEI), Msgr Nunzio Galantino said Friday. "Because ideologies, taking positions, and pre-electoral proclamations must be scaled back and geared to reality and to real needs," he said. Galantino was answering a question on the government-formation efforts of the anti-establishment 5-Star Movement (M5S) and the anti-migrant Euroskeptic League, who are set to form the first populist executive in western Europe.