Govt shd listen to needs of real people - CEI (3)

11/05/2018
(ANSA) - Rome, May 11 - Italy's "new government should have as starting point the intention to lend an ear to the concrete conditions and real expectations of people," the secretary-general of the Italian Bishops' Conference (CEI), Msgr Nunzio Galantino said Friday. "Because ideologies, taking positions, and pre-electoral proclamations must be scaled back and geared to reality and to real needs," he said. Galantino was answering a question on the government-formation efforts of the anti-establishment 5-Star Movement (M5S) and the anti-migrant Euroskeptic League, who are set to form the first populist executive in western Europe.
Le altre notizie
Spotify, quando la musica è "rivoluzione"
di Fausto Cicciò
Si evade un quarto dell’incasso
di Vinicio Leonetti
Quello scoop sulla "Ragazza sbagliata"
di Francesco Musolino
i più letti di oggi
Il punto vendita Unieuro chiude il 15 giugno
di Salvatore De Maria
Beccato corriere con 56 Kg di droga
di Antonio Sangiorgi
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online