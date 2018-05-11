Govt shd listen to needs of real people - CEI (3)

Scale back ideologies and electoral promises

Govt shd listen to needs of real people - CEI (3)

(ANSA) - Rome, May 11 - Italy's "new government should have as starting point the intention to lend an ear to the concrete conditions and real expectations of people," the secretary-general of the Italian Bishops' Conference (CEI), Msgr Nunzio Galantino said Friday. "Because ideologies, taking positions, and pre-electoral proclamations must be scaled back and geared to reality and to real needs," he said. Galantino was answering a question on the government-formation efforts of the anti-establishment 5-Star Movement (M5S) and the anti-migrant Euroskeptic League, who are set to form the first populist executive in western Europe.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Riceve doppio stipendio per 17 anni, sequestrati beni

Riceve doppio stipendio per 17 anni, sequestrati beni

Il punto vendita Unieuro chiude il 15 giugno

Il punto vendita Unieuro chiude il 15 giugno

di Salvatore De Maria

Cosche nell'edilizia, arresti e sequestro di 11 mln

Cosche nell'edilizia, arresti e sequestro di 11 mln

Domani stop di 24 ore, fermi anche i traghetti

Domani stop di 24 ore, fermi anche i traghetti

Beccato corriere con 56 Kg di droga

Beccato corriere con 56 Kg di droga

di Antonio Sangiorgi

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33