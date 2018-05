Soccer: Giovinco highest paid in MLS, far outdoes Ibra (2)

New York, May 11 - Toronto's former Juve and Italy striker Sebastian Giovinco is the highest-paid player in Major League Soccer, the MLS players' association said Thursday. With a salary of 5.6 million dollars and total earnings of seven million dollars, the diminutive goalscorer eclipses Zlatan Ibrahimovic who gets 1.5 million from the LA Galazy. Giovinco also earns more than did Orlando superstar Kakà who retired last year. USA star Michael Bradley is second in the standings with a salary of six million and earnings of 6.5, followed by Los Angeles FC striker Carlos Vela (4.5 million salary, total 6.3), and Chicago midfielder Bastian Schweinsteiger, who also makes just over six million dollars in total.