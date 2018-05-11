Emiliano, Calenda clash after ILVA talks break down

Rome, May 11 - Outgoing Industry Minister Carlo Calenda and Puglia Governor Michele Emiliano clashed angrily on Friday after talks to ensure the future of ILVA and its Taranto steel plant broke down on Thursday. Calenda said the case would be left for the next government to deal with after unions rejected a government proposal to protect jobs following the EU antitrust authority's conditional approval to ILVA being purchased by ArcelorMittal. Brussels said ArcelorMittal had to sell off assets and contribute to the environmental clean-up at the Taranto plant, where industrial activity has been linked to above-average cancer rates in the local population. "Calenda failed because he does not have the right perception of what is happening at ILVA, just like he probably does not have of the other (industrial) disputes he has not resolved," Emiliano said of his colleague in the Democratic Party (PD). Calenda said the outburst was symptomatic of deeper problems for the centre-left group, which he joined shortly after it slumped to its worst-ever showing in March's general election. "He is not the problem. It is the PD that tolerates him and doesn't say a word," he said.