Acid attacks on would-be son-in-law

Siena, May 11 - A couple were arrested in Tuscany for commissioning two acid attacks on their would-be future son-in-law to stop him marrying their daughter because he was over 20 years older than her, police said Friday. The couple from Poggibonsi near Siena, aged 54 and 45, allegedly commissioned the attack, in which the man sustained serious facial injuries, from a man who has not yet been identified. The attacks took place on February 23 in San Gimignano near Siena and on April 19 in Turin. The victim, 48, is still in hospital.