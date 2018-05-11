Siena

Acid attacks on would-be son-in-law

Couple arrested, victim has facial injuries

Acid attacks on would-be son-in-law

Siena, May 11 - A couple were arrested in Tuscany for commissioning two acid attacks on their would-be future son-in-law to stop him marrying their daughter because he was over 20 years older than her, police said Friday. The couple from Poggibonsi near Siena, aged 54 and 45, allegedly commissioned the attack, in which the man sustained serious facial injuries, from a man who has not yet been identified. The attacks took place on February 23 in San Gimignano near Siena and on April 19 in Turin. The victim, 48, is still in hospital.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Riceve doppio stipendio per 17 anni, sequestrati beni

Riceve doppio stipendio per 17 anni, sequestrati beni

Il punto vendita Unieuro chiude il 15 giugno

Il punto vendita Unieuro chiude il 15 giugno

di Salvatore De Maria

Cosche nell'edilizia, arresti e sequestro di 11 mln

Cosche nell'edilizia, arresti e sequestro di 11 mln

Domani stop di 24 ore, fermi anche i traghetti

Domani stop di 24 ore, fermi anche i traghetti

Beccato corriere con 56 Kg di droga

Beccato corriere con 56 Kg di droga

di Antonio Sangiorgi

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33