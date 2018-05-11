Teen cut wrists fearing arranged marriage

Bari, May 11 - A 14-year-old of Sri Lankan origin living in Lecce has revealed that she almost took her life because she was afraid her father would force her into marriage, one month after telling her teacher she had cut her wrists because her dad had taken away her phone, the local newspaper Nuovo Quotidiano di Puglia reported on Friday. Social services a month ago placed the teen in foster care but the daily said she has just found the courage to speak out. The girl reportedly told her teacher that her father had seized her phone fearing she could use it to talk or chat with a boyfriend, compromising an arrangement he had reached when she was 10 to marry her off to a young man from Sri Lanka.