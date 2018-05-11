Bari

Teen cut wrists fearing arranged marriage

Her father reportedly planned to marry her off when she was 10

Teen cut wrists fearing arranged marriage

Bari, May 11 - A 14-year-old of Sri Lankan origin living in Lecce has revealed that she almost took her life because she was afraid her father would force her into marriage, one month after telling her teacher she had cut her wrists because her dad had taken away her phone, the local newspaper Nuovo Quotidiano di Puglia reported on Friday. Social services a month ago placed the teen in foster care but the daily said she has just found the courage to speak out. The girl reportedly told her teacher that her father had seized her phone fearing she could use it to talk or chat with a boyfriend, compromising an arrangement he had reached when she was 10 to marry her off to a young man from Sri Lanka.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Riceve doppio stipendio per 17 anni, sequestrati beni

Riceve doppio stipendio per 17 anni, sequestrati beni

Il punto vendita Unieuro chiude il 15 giugno

Il punto vendita Unieuro chiude il 15 giugno

di Salvatore De Maria

Cosche nell'edilizia, arresti e sequestro di 11 mln

Cosche nell'edilizia, arresti e sequestro di 11 mln

Domani stop di 24 ore, fermi anche i traghetti

Domani stop di 24 ore, fermi anche i traghetti

Beccato corriere con 56 Kg di droga

Beccato corriere con 56 Kg di droga

di Antonio Sangiorgi

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33