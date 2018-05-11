Tiziano Renzi and wife trial asked for false invoices (3)

Florence

Florence, May 11 - Florence prosecutors on Friday asked a preliminary investigations judge to indict Tiziano Renzi and his wife Laura Bovoli, parents of ex-premier and ex-centre-left Democratic Party (PD) leader Matteo Renzi, on charges of issuing false invoices by their firm. A trial was also asked for Puglia businessman Luigi Dagostino on the same charges plus another one for fraud. Renzi's parents were given notification that the probe into them had ended on April 18. Renzi senior was questioned by police on the allegedly suspect invoices on March 22. "I shout out my innocence," he said, demanding to be tried. "After four years of trials in the newspapers, with a drip-drip of reports, news, and scoops without anyone ever being found responsible for the continuous and clamourous leaks, now I say enough. "I'm the one who's asking for trials to be carried out. "Let them be conducted against me in the law courts, not in the papers".

