Sorrento bans same-sex 'weddings' at Franciscan cloister

Sorrento, May 11- Sorrento, near Naples, has banned 'wedding' ceremonies for same-sex unions at the local city-owned Cloister of Saint Francis, according to a report out Friday. The mayor of the southern coastal city, Giuseppe Cuomo, commented the report published by the Huffington Post, explaining that "although the cloister belongs to the city, it is located right next to the Franciscan monastery and it does not seem appropriate to celebrate this type of union" there. The mayor added that the municipality gave "full availability for other locations" for same-sex union ceremonies. Vincenzo D'Andrea, 27, had reportedly asked to marry his partner Beto at the cloister, where on average 200 civil weddings are celebrated every year.

