New govt mustn't 'push it over deficit' - M5S (2)

Rome
11/05/2018
Rome, May 11 - The 5-Star Movement's (M5S) line in talks with the League on the drafting of a government contract is that an eventual M5S-League government must not push too far with the European Union over the issue of Italy's budget deficit, sources said. There is an agreement with the League's representatives on this front, the sources said. The initial aim is to respect the deficit targets the EU has set Italy and not go over 1.5%, according to the sources. If it is necessary to go above, this will be discussed with the EU. The idea is for a "rational and reasonable" government to "proceed politely", the sources said.
