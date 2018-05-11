Milan

Mum, aunt of Italian woman murdered in Pakistan probed (3)

Sana's father and brother in jail over suspected honour killing

Milan, May 11 - The mother and aunt of Sana Cheema, a young Brescia woman of Pakistani origin who died in Pakistan in April in a suspected honour killing, are under investigation over the alleged murder, the Giornale di Brescia reported Friday. The 25-year-old's father, Mustafa Ghulam Cheema, and brother Adnan are in prison in Pakistan on murder charges. The local daily said that Pakistani police confirmed that the father has confessed to the murder of the woman, who is said to have refused an arranged marriage and may have had a boyfriend in Brescia. An autopsy report, extracts of which ANSA has received, shows that the "neck bone was broken", suggesting Cheema was strangled. In an interview published in La Repubblica, however, Ghulam Cheema denied that he had confessed and said the woman's broken neck could have been caused by her accidentally hitting her head on a sofa or a bed.

