Attention in EU to what's happening in Italy-Tajani (2)

EP president recalls that Italy is fundamental member of EU

Florence, May 11 - European Parliament President Antonio Tajani said Friday that Europe was paying great attention to the attempt by the 5-Star Movement (M5S) and the League to form a new government in Italy. "Everyone (in Europe) is watching what's is happening in Italy with great attention," Tajani said at the State of the Union conference in Florence when asked about a possible M5S-League government. Tajani, a member of Silvio Berlusconi's centre-right Forza Italia party, pointed out that Italy is a "fundamental country" in the EU, while stressing the problems of a "very high public debt and very high youth unemployment". He added that Italy and Spain should have a more important role in the EU following Brexit. "And this will be the challenge for the new government," he said.

