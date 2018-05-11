Up to M5S, League to govern even if EU unhappy - Renzi (2)

Rome
11/05/2018
(see related story on government-formation talks) Rome, May 11 - Ex-premier and former Democratic Party (PD) leader Matteo Renzi said Friday it was now up to the anti-migrant, Euroskeptic League and the anti-establishment 5-Star Movement to govern Italy, even the European Union is not happy about this. "Today many people are saying that Europe does not like the League-M5S government. I say that is likely," Renzi, who quit as PD leader after the centre-left party registered its worst-ever showing in the March general election, said on his Facebook page. "I don't like it either and neither do many of us, I add. "But we have to be clear, friends: what we like or what the European Commission likes does not count, what counts is what the Italian people like. "And if democracy is a serious thing, then now it is up to them. "Otherwise it would not be worth voting".
Le altre notizie
Spotify, quando la musica è "rivoluzione"
di Fausto Cicciò
Si evade un quarto dell’incasso
di Vinicio Leonetti
Quello scoop sulla "Ragazza sbagliata"
di Francesco Musolino
i più letti di oggi
Il punto vendita Unieuro chiude il 15 giugno
di Salvatore De Maria
Beccato corriere con 56 Kg di droga
di Antonio Sangiorgi
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online