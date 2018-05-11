Rome

Salvini, Di Maio continue govt talks, seek 'third premier'

M5S, League expected to present name to president Sunday

Rome, May 11 - 5-Star Movement (M5S) leader Luigi Di Maio and League chief Matteo Salvini are continuing talks on the formation of a new government, with discussions on a "third premier" - a figure that is not one of the two - who could head the executive one of the key issues. On Thursday the two groups, which have both frequently adopted Euroskeptic stances and have been accused of populism, said they had made progress in talks on a government programme regarding issues such as the introduction of a flat tax and the abolition of the 2011 Fornero pension reform. Di Maio and Salvini are set to have more meetings on Friday and Saturday and then they may present the name of this 'third premier' to President Sergio Mattarella on Sunday. If this pans out, the president could give a mandate to form a government on Monday and the new cabinet could be sworn in by the end of next week. "There will be less than 20 (ministers)," said Vincenzo Spadafora, who has been put in charge of handling institutional relations by the M5S.

