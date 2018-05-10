Horse, remains buried post 79 AD found at Pompeii

Pompeii
10/05/2018
Pompeii, May 10 - A cast of a horse has been found in a fresh dig outside the main site at Pompeii, Director-General Massimo Osanna said Thursday. Osanna said the "extraordinary" find had been made at Civita Giuliana. He said the animal was a parade horse. Archeologists have also found the remains of a man entombed following the eruption of Vesuvius that destroyed the ancient Roman city in AD 79. "This is a sign that people continued to grow crops and live here even after the eruption, producing on top of the layer of ash and stone that covered and destroyed the entire city," Osanna said. Culture Minister Dario Franceschini called the finds "exceptional".
