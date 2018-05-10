Umbria Jazz 'special' stars Quincy Jones and Veloso

Perugia, May 10 - The Umbria jazz festival scheduled on July 13-22 in Perugia will celebrate its 45th anniversary this year with a "very high profile program", organizers have said officially presenting the event. Artists scheduled to participate include Quincy Jones, Caetano Veloso, the Massive Attack, David Byrne, Roy Hargrove, Brad Mehldau Trio, Vijay Iyer sextet and Italy's Paolo Fresu, Fabrizio Bosso, Stefano Bollani, Gianluca Petrella, Daniele Di Bonaventura, Antonello Salis, Danilo Rea. The festival's artistic director Carlo Pagnotta on Wednesday spoke about a further "qualitative leap" of the festival. Events will include concerts at the Morlacchi Theater in the afternoon, evening and 'around midnight', and midday performances at the National Gallery of Umbria. The festival this year is paying homage to jazz icon Quincy Jones on his 85th birthday on opening night with a concert at the Arena Santa Giuliana. Jones will be presenting great artists who have worked with him, including Patti Austin, Dee Dee Bridgewater and Ivan Lins. Jones' original arrangements will be performed by the Umbria Jazz Orchestra directed by John Clayton with Nathan East & Harvey Mason. The following day, on July 14, Gilberto Gil will present an updated version of one of his most successful projects - 'Refavela'. Margareth Menezes will open the evening. The following day will star Stefano Bollani and Caetano Veloso who will hit the stage of the festival for the first time with his three musician children. According to tradition, Umbria jazz will be presenting on July 16 the Massive attack, the iconic British band behind the 'trip hop' musical genre. Then on July 17 The Chainsmokers duo will perform at the festival in their only Italian concert this summer. One of the most popular artists at the Umbria jazz festival, Pat Metheny, will be performing on July 19, following a concert by the quintet led by Kyle Eastwood, Clint Eastwood's son. Somi and Benjamin Clementine will be debuting in Perugia the following day. The Os Mutantes and David Byrne will perform on July 20. The closing day on July 22 will wrap up the jazz extravaganza with songs by Melody Gardot and an homage by Gregory Porter to Nat 'King' Cole with the Umbria Jazz Orchestra directed by Vince Mendoza.