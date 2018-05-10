Rome

8.8 mn Italians fall victim to fake medical news each year

15 mn seek info on minor pathologies online

8.8 mn Italians fall victim to fake medical news each year

Rome, May 10 - Each year 8.8 million Italians fall victim to fake news on health matters and 3.5 million parents follow incorrect medical advice found on internet, the Italian National Federation of Medical Doctors, Surgeons and Dentists Fnomceo said on Thursday. Further, some 15 million Italians look for information concerning minor medical problems online rather than seeking professional advice, the federation said. This attitude is more common among the younger generations, with 36.9% of millennials seeking treatment advice for minor complaints online. The problem is that not all online sources are reliable, Fnomceo warned. In 17% of cases the sources are generic websites and in 2.4% they are social networks. In just 6% of cases the sources are institutional websites. However, 69% of Italians would like to find certified information on line concerning minor pathologies and medication.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Riceve doppio stipendio per 17 anni, sequestrati beni

Riceve doppio stipendio per 17 anni, sequestrati beni

La “mattanza” mafiosa a Barcellona, 5 condanne

La “mattanza” mafiosa a Barcellona, 5 condanne

di Nuccio Anselmo

Cosche nell'edilizia, arresti e sequestro di 11 mln

Cosche nell'edilizia, arresti e sequestro di 11 mln

Beccato corriere con 56 Kg di droga

Beccato corriere con 56 Kg di droga

di Antonio Sangiorgi

Ma le Gole dell'Alcantara sono in provincia di Messina

Ma le Gole dell'Alcantara sono in provincia di Messina

di Gisella Cicciò

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33