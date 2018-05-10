Spread closes 5 up on 137 amid govt prospects

Rome, May 10 - The spread between Italian and German 10-year bond yields, a gauge of Italy's borrowing costs and of market confidence in the Italian economy, closed five points up on 137 points Thursday, with the yield closing at 1.925%. The spread is rising on the prospect of a government between the anti-migrant Euroskeptic League and the anti-establishment 5-Star Movement (M5S), which would be western Europe's first populist government. The lower the spread is, the better it is for the Italian economy and debt-servicing costs. The spread rose above 200 points last year on EU populist fears. The Milan bourse closed 0.96% down amid market jitters on the government prospects Thursday.