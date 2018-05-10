Rome

Cancer-hit smoker loses suit agst big tobacco

Family ordered to pay court costs

Cancer-hit smoker loses suit agst big tobacco

Rome, May 10 - The family of a smoker who died of lung cancer on Thursday lost a damages suit against big tobacco and the Italian tobacco monopoly. The supreme Court of Cassation said smoking was "an act of free will" and ordered the family to pay costs of 20,000 euros. The man, a two-packet-a-day smoker from his youth, filed the suit in the early 200s before dying a few years ago. His family carried it on.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Riceve doppio stipendio per 17 anni, sequestrati beni

Riceve doppio stipendio per 17 anni, sequestrati beni

La “mattanza” mafiosa a Barcellona, 5 condanne

La “mattanza” mafiosa a Barcellona, 5 condanne

di Nuccio Anselmo

Cosche nell'edilizia, arresti e sequestro di 11 mln

Cosche nell'edilizia, arresti e sequestro di 11 mln

Ma le Gole dell'Alcantara sono in provincia di Messina

Ma le Gole dell'Alcantara sono in provincia di Messina

di Gisella Cicciò

Beccato corriere con 56 Kg di droga

Beccato corriere con 56 Kg di droga

di Antonio Sangiorgi

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33