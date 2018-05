Man gets 30 yrs for killing, torching ex (4)

Rome, May 10 - A 26-year-old Italian man got 30 years on appeal for killing and torching his ex-girlfriend in Rome in May 2016. Vincenzo Paduano strangled and set light to 22-year-old university student Sara Di Pietrantonio in Rome's Magliana district, the appeals court found, upholding a first-instance court verdict. The first court had given him life. The case shocked Italy.