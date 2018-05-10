Pope visits Santini tomb, Focolare centre (2)

Vatican City

Vatican City, May 10 - Pope Francis on Thursday visited the tomb of Father Zeno Santini, founder of a religious community reflecting the egalitarian principles of the early Christians, Nomadelfia in southern Tuscany. He went on visit the citadel of the international inter-religious activist Focolare Movement at Loppiano near Florence. Francis issued two tweets on his visits. The first said "inspired by Father Zeno, we are all working to make sure the Law of fraternity is at the centre of our lives!" The second said "in Loppiano every feels at home! Inspired by the charisma of the unity of Chiara Lubich, let us seek new ways of dialogue and communion." The Focolare Movement is an international organization that promotes the ideals of unity and universal brotherhood. Founded in Trento, northern Italy, in 1943 by Chiara Lubich as a Catholic movement, it remains largely Roman Catholic but has strong links to the major Christian denominations and other religions, or in some cases with the non-religious. The Focolare Movement operates in 180 nations and has over 140,440 members. The word "Focolare" is Italian for "hearth" or "family fireside".

