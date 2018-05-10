Italian police bust two jihadist cells (3)

Rome, May 10 - Italian State and finance police said Thursday that they had broken up two alleged jihadist cells with a big anti-terrorism operation featuring the arrest of 14 people. The two operations also involved the search of around 20 properties in Lombardy, Veneto, Emilia-Romagna and Sardinia. The two cells were alleged linked to Jabhat al-Nusra, a Syrian al-Qaeda group and were based in Lombardy and Sardinia. Investigators believe they were autonomous from each other, although one individual is thought to had had relations with both. In one operation, 10 Syrians are accused of money laundering and illegal payment services in Italy, Sweden, Hungary and Turkey. Two of them are also accused of funding terrorism. In the other operation four Syrian and Moroccan militants are accused of being part of the other Jabhat al Nusra-supporting cell. They are accused of conspiracy to commit terrorism, funding terrorism and illegal financial intermediation. Interior Minister Marco Minniti hailed the operations, saying "two hostile structures have been neutralized". National Anti-Mafia and Antio-Terror Prosecutor Federico Cafiero de Raho said the cells got the money they sent to Syria "largely from clandestine immigration".