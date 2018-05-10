Robot hand that folds fingers ready (4)

Rome, May 10 - A hi-tech robot hand that folds fingers like a real one, grasping objects with 90% efficiency compared to a natural hand, has been created by Italy's Rehab Technologies Lab. The lab is a joint venture born in December 2013 by a collaboration between work-accident insurance agency INAIL and the Italian Institute of Technology (IIT). The two institutes said the hand, which does not require surgery to be implanted and is cheaper than current alternatives, will be available from 2019. "I can fold my fingers with the force I want and start to forget I alwaysd have to use my left hand," said Marco Zambelli, who tried out the three-finger hand in 2015, the prototype fo the one that will be available next year. The hand is called Hannes after Hannes Schmidl, the first technical director of INAIL's prosthesis centre and author in 1965 of the first hand controlled by nerve impulses transmited by muscles (mioelectrics).