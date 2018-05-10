Casamonicas deny attacking woman (3)

Rome, May 10 - Rome's Casamonica crime family on Thursday denied attacking a disabled woman in a Rome bar on Easter Sunday. "I intervened in defence of the woman who was attacked," Antonio Casamonica told a preliminary hearings judge in Regina Coeli jail after the alleged attack on April 1. His lawyers said a video showed "clearly" that his client intervened "very energetically" in defence of the woman. Antonio Casamonica and three members of an allied crime family, the Di Silvios, been charged with mafia methods in the alleged raid on a bar in Rome that shocked the nation for its brutality and brazenness. Casamonica and Alfredo, Vincenzo and Enrico Di Silvio have been charged with injury, threats and damages aggravated by mafia methods. In beating the bar owner and a disabled woman in the Romanina district of the capital, the arrested men allegedly said "we are the bosses here, it's all ours". Two of the suspects were arrested, while the other two turned themselves in to Carabinieri police. The suspects are Antonio Casamonica, 26, and Alfredo, Vincenzo and Enrico di Silvio, respectively 22, 28 and 71, sources said. The barman and the woman were reportedly attacked after objecting to one of the suspects trying to jump a queue. The attackers reportedly came back shortly after and smashed up the establishment. One of the suspects reportedly threatened the barman that he would be killed if he reported the attack. The man, who was also subjected to racist abuse, reported it anyway but he admitted on Monday that he now fears for his own safety and that of his family. A member of a RAI crew was attacked by a relative while filming the arrest of Antonio Casamonica and Alfredo Di Silvio. Police and journalists were insulted and one relative slapped the camera of RAI filmmaker Giacomo del Buono, who was doing a piece for the Nemo show, damaging it. A preliminary investigations judge wrote in a warrant related to the arrests that the raid showed that "the Casamonicas and the Di Silvios have become masters of the area. "The attack, first on the woman, and then the punitive raid on the barman, with the connected devastation of the establishment, was a way to claim that right". Interior Minister Marco Minniti complimented Police Chief Franco Gabrielli on the arrests and thanked Rome prosecutors for their "extraordinary professionalism" in coordinating the investigation. "This inter-institutional cooperation confirms that there is no space for impunity in Italy," said Minniti.