Mattarella warns against old 'anti-Europe' formulas (2)

Rome
10/05/2018
Rome, May 10 - President Sergio Mattarella warned against Euroskepticism as he spoke at 'The State of the Union' conference in Florence on Thursday. "It would be a mistake to give over to 19th-century anti-European formulas on a path that has become difficult to resolve the problems of the 21st century," Mattarella. The head of State called on people to reject "a sovereignty narrative that is ready to propose solutions that are as seductive as they are inapplicable".
