League, M5S ask president for time until Monday (2)

Rome
10/05/2018
Rome, May 10 - The League and the 5-Star Movement (M5S) have asked President Sergio Mattarella for more time for their talks for a possible agreement to form a new government, sources said Thursday. They have asked to be allowed to continue negotiations at least until Sunday, which means developments could emerge on Monday, the sources said. Mattarella had looked poised to give a mandate for the formation of a 'neutral' technocrat government on Wednesday, given the deadlock that followed the March general election, but the League and the M5S asked him for 24 hours for last-ditch talks on a possible new executive.
