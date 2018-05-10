Milan

UniCredit reports 1.1 bn Q1 profits, up 22% (2)

Best performance since 2007

UniCredit reports 1.1 bn Q1 profits, up 22% (2)

Milan, May 10 - Italian banking giant UniCredit said Thursday that it made a net profit of 1.1 billion euros in the first three months of 2018, a 22% rise with respect to the same period last year and its best first-quarter performance since 2007. "UniCredit's 2018 first quarter results, the best first quarter in more than a decade, were driven by a continued strong commercial dynamic throughout the Group, underpinned by a renewed and successful customer focus which has translated into almost half a million of gross new clients," said CEO Jean Pierre Mustier. "All Transform 2019 targets are confirmed and we are continuing our disciplined execution of the plan with all team members working together to make UniCredit a true pan-European winner".

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Riceve doppio stipendio per 17 anni, sequestrati beni

Riceve doppio stipendio per 17 anni, sequestrati beni

La “mattanza” mafiosa a Barcellona, 5 condanne

La “mattanza” mafiosa a Barcellona, 5 condanne

di Nuccio Anselmo

Cosche nell'edilizia, arresti e sequestro di 11 mln

Cosche nell'edilizia, arresti e sequestro di 11 mln

Ma le Gole dell'Alcantara sono in provincia di Messina

Ma le Gole dell'Alcantara sono in provincia di Messina

di Gisella Cicciò

Tra luci e ombre torna la prostituzione in città

Tra luci e ombre torna la prostituzione in città

di Sabrina Amoroso

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33