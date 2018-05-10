UniCredit reports 1.1 bn Q1 profits, up 22% (2)

Milan, May 10 - Italian banking giant UniCredit said Thursday that it made a net profit of 1.1 billion euros in the first three months of 2018, a 22% rise with respect to the same period last year and its best first-quarter performance since 2007. "UniCredit's 2018 first quarter results, the best first quarter in more than a decade, were driven by a continued strong commercial dynamic throughout the Group, underpinned by a renewed and successful customer focus which has translated into almost half a million of gross new clients," said CEO Jean Pierre Mustier. "All Transform 2019 targets are confirmed and we are continuing our disciplined execution of the plan with all team members working together to make UniCredit a true pan-European winner".