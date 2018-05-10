Soccer: Juve win Italian Cup with help of Milan blunders

Rome, May 10 - Juventus won their fourth consecutive Italian Cup on Wednesday when blunders by their opponents AC Milan helped them to cruise to a 4-0 in the final at Rome's Stadio Olimpico. Medhi Benatia set the Turin giants on their way with a header from a corner early in the second half. Milan goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma then gifted Juve two goals, letting a shot by Douglas Costa slip though his hands and dropped another effort in front of Benatia for the Morocco defender to notch his second. Milan striker Nikola Kalini completed the rout with an own-goal. Juventus can seal their seventh consecutive Serie A title with a draw or better against AS Roma on Sunday.