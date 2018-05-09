Rome

Battiston confirmed head of space agency (2)

Physicist, 62, has 30 yrs of experience

Rome, May 9 - Physicist Roberto Battiston was confirmed head of the Italian Space Agency (ASI) by the education, university and research ministry on Wednesday. Battiston, who has 30 years of experience in the sector, was first appointed in 2016. A physicist for the National Institute of Nuclear Physics (INFN), Battiston was first appointed by the Minister for Education, University and Research, Stefania Giannini. He succeeded Professor. Aldo Sandulli, Special Commissioner to the ASI following judiciary investigations that led to the resignation of the previous President of the Agency Enrico Saggese. A full Professor of Experimental Physics at the University of Trento, where he was born in 1956 and still lives, Battiston has had a long and distinguished academic and scientific career, full of international awards, which began immediately after graduating with honours in Physics from the elite Scuola Normale of Pisa in 1979. He is Chairman of Commission II of the INFN for Astroparticle Physics, and a member of TIFPA (Trento Institute for Fundamental Physics and Application) - the new National Center of the INFN.

