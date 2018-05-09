Santa Ninfa

Giro: Battaglin wins fifth stage, Dennis still in pink (3)

Australian has one-sec lead over holder Dumoulin

Santa Ninfa, May 9 - Italy's Enrico Battaglin won the fifth stage of the Giro d'Italia Wednesday in a sprint finish while Australia's Rohan Dennis kept the leader's pink jersey for the fourth straight stage. The stage was a 153-km stretch from Agrigento to Santa Ninfa near Trapani. Dennis has a one-second lead over reigning champion, Dutchman Tom Dumoulin, who claimed the jersey after the first stage. Battaglin beat Italy's Giovanni Visconti into second and Portugal's José Goncalves into third. Germany's white jersey holder Maximilian Schachmann came fourth and Britain's Simon Yates, one of the pre-race favourites, came fifth. How they finished: 1. Enrico Battaglin (Ita) in 4h06'33" (+10" bonus) (media 37,230 km/h) 2. Giovanni Visconti (Ita) s.t. (+06" bonus) 3. José Goncalves (Por) s.t. (+04" bonus) 4. Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) s.t. 5. Simon Yates (Gbr) s.t. 6. Tim Wellens (Bel) s.t. 7. Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) s.t. 8. Maurits Lammertink (Neth) s.t. 9. Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) s.t. 14. Rohan Dennis (Aus) s.t. 15. Esteban Chaves (Col) s.t. 16. Tom Dumoulin (Neth) s.t. 24. Fabio Aru (Ita) s.t. 26. Thibaut Pinotu (Fra) s.t. 33. Chris Froome (Gbr) s.t. General classification: 1. Rohan Dennis (Aus) in 18h29'41" (km 760.7, av.speed 41.129 km/h) 2. Tom Dumoulin (Neth) at 00'01" 3. Simon Yates (Gbr) at 00'17" 4. Tim Wellens (Bel) at 00'19" 5. Pello Bilbao (Spa) at 00'25" 6. Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) at 00'28" 7. Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) s.t. 8. José Goncalves (Por) at 00'32" 9. Thibaut Pinot (Fra) at 00'34" 10. Patrick Konrad (Aut) at 00'35" 11. Carlos Betancur (Col) s.t. 14. Esteban Chaves (Col) at 00'47" 19. Chris Froome (Gbr) at 00'55" 23. Fabio Aru (Ita) at 00'57" 39. Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) at 01'57".

